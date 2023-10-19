How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (3-0) -- who've won three straight -- host the Chicago Blackhawks (2-2) on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN to take in the action as the Blackhawks look to knock off the Avalanche.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Avalanche were one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
- The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the league last season.
- They had the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51.
- The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche recorded last season were fifth-best in the NHL (on 261 power-play chances).
- The Avalanche were sixth in the league with a 24.52% power-play conversion rate.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
|Devon Toews
|80
|7
|43
|50
|39
|45
|-
Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blackhawks allowed 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the league.
- The Blackhawks had 202 goals last season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -97, they were 30th in the league.
- The Blackhawks had 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), 28th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' power-play percentage (16.38) put them 28th in the league.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Andreas Athanasiou
|81
|20
|20
|40
|49
|58
|46.6%
|Taylor Raddysh
|78
|20
|17
|37
|29
|33
|52.6%
|Seth Jones
|72
|12
|25
|37
|66
|46
|-
|Taylor Hall
|61
|16
|20
|36
|41
|24
|44.4%
|Tyler Johnson
|56
|12
|20
|32
|22
|33
|51.3%
