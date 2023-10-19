The Colorado Avalanche, with Valeri Nichushkin, will be in action Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks. There are prop bets for Nichushkin available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 53 games last season, Nichushkin had a plus-minus rating of +15, and averaged 15:34 on the ice.

In 16 of 53 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.

Nichushkin had an assist in 21 of 53 games last season, with multiple assists in eight of them.

Nichushkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Nichushkin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Blackhawks in 2022-23

The Blackhawks gave up 299 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 28th in NHL play in goals against.

Their -97 goal differential ranked 30th in the league.

