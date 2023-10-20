Daniil Medvedev, off a defeat in the round of 32 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters (to Sebastian Korda) in his previous tournament, will start the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Austria against Arthur Fils in the round of 32. Medvedev is the favorite (+333 odds) to be crowned champion at Wien, Wiener Stadthalle.

Medvedev at the 2023 Erste Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: Wien, Wiener Stadthalle

Wien, Wiener Stadthalle Location: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Court Surface: Hard

Medvedev's Next Match

Medvedev will face Fils in the round of 32 of the Erste Bank Open on Tuesday, October 24 at 7:00 AM ET.

Medvedev Stats

In his last match, Medvedev lost 6-7, 2-6 versus Korda in the Round of 32 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Medvedev is 66-15 over the past 12 months, with six tournament wins.

Medvedev is 49-9 on hard courts over the past year, with five tournament wins.

In his 81 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Medvedev has averaged 23.6 games.

On hard courts, Medvedev has played 58 matches over the past year, and 22.3 games per match.

Medvedev has won 33.3% of his return games and 83.8% of his service games over the past 12 months.

Medvedev has won 35.1% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has claimed 85.3% of his service games during that timeframe.

