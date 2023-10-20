Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dawson County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Dawson County, Nebraska this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Nebraska This Week
Dawson County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Cozad High School at Minden High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Minden, NE
- Conference: Southwest Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.