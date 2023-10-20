Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lancaster County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Lancaster County, Nebraska this week, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Nebraska This Week
Lancaster County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Lincoln Pius X High School at Norris High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Firth, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.