Georgia Hall will hit the course at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea to compete in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship from October 19-21. It's a par-72 that spans 6,680 yards, with a purse of $2,200,000.00 up for grabs.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

Hall Odds to Win: +2800

Georgia Hall Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Hall has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in her last 19 rounds.

Over her last 19 rounds, Hall has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In her past five appearances, Hall has finished in the top 20 three times.

Hall has finished with a better-than-average score in four of her past five tournaments.

Hall hopes to make the cut for the seventh straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 18 -7 272 0 17 3 6 $1M

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,680 yards, 335 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Hall will take to the 6,680-yard course this week at Seowon Valley Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,556 yards in the past year.

Hall's Last Time Out

Hall was in the 93rd percentile on par 3s at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , with an average of 2.67 strokes on the 15 par-3 holes.

Her 3.93-stroke average on the 27 par-4 holes at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship ranked in the 64th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.96).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , Hall shot better than 38% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Hall recorded a birdie or better on six of 15 par-3s at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , better than the field average of 2.3.

On the 15 par-3s at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , Hall had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.4).

Hall's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship were more than the tournament average of 4.4.

In that last outing, Hall had a bogey or worse on four of 27 par-4s (the field averaged 3.3).

Hall finished the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , Hall carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.9).

