Iowa vs. Minnesota: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Floyd of Rosedale is at stake when the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) meet on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 32.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. Minnesota matchup.
Iowa vs. Minnesota Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
Iowa vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-3.5)
|32.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-3.5)
|32.5
|-176
|+146
Iowa vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- Iowa has put together a 4-2-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Minnesota has covered just once in six chances against the spread this year.
- The Golden Gophers have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
Iowa & Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds
|Iowa
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
|Minnesota
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
