The field at the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan will feature Keith Mitchell. He and the other entrants will go for for a piece of the $8,500,000.00 purse on the par-70, 7,079-yard course from October 19-21.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Mitchell Odds to Win: +6600

Keith Mitchell Insights

Mitchell has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Mitchell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five appearances, Mitchell has finished in the top five once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, Mitchell has finished in the top 10 once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 32 -4 280 0 17 3 4 $2.6M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Mitchell finished 27th when he last played this event, which was in 2019.

This course is set up to play at 7,079 yards, 64 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have carded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

Courses that Mitchell has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,317 yards, 238 yards longer than the 7,079-yard Accordia Golf Narashino CC this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Mitchell's Last Time Out

Mitchell was in the first percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which landed him in the fifth percentile of the field.

Mitchell shot better than only 3% of the field at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.65.

Mitchell failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Mitchell had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.9).

Mitchell recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 6.1 on the 20 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Mitchell's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.0).

Mitchell ended the Sanderson Farms Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, worse than the field average, 5.0.

On the eight par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Mitchell fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

