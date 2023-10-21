The Liga MX schedule on Friday, which includes Mazatlan FC squaring off against Atlas FC, is not one to miss.

How to watch all the games in the Liga MX on Friday

Watch Atlas FC vs Mazatlan FC

Mazatlan FC makes the trip to take on Atlas FC at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Atlas FC (-180)

Atlas FC (-180) Underdog: Mazatlan FC (+450)

Mazatlan FC (+450) Draw: (+350)

Watch FC Juarez vs CF Pachuca

CF Pachuca travels to match up with FC Juarez at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.

Game Time: 9:06 PM ET

9:06 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: FC Juarez (+135)

FC Juarez (+135) Underdog: CF Pachuca (+195)

CF Pachuca (+195) Draw: (+245)

Watch Puebla FC vs Guadalajara Chivas

Guadalajara Chivas makes the trip to play Puebla FC at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla.

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: Guadalajara Chivas (+115)

Guadalajara Chivas (+115) Underdog: Puebla FC (+230)

Puebla FC (+230) Draw: (+260)

