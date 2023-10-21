When the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

MacKinnon stats and insights

  • MacKinnon has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 6.8 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 24 total goals (4.8 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.4 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.