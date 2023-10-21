Our computer model predicts the Nebraska Cornhuskers will defeat the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, October 21 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE), which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northwestern (+10.5) Over (41) Nebraska 26, Northwestern 20

The Cornhuskers have an 81.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cornhuskers have three wins in six games against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 10.5-point favorites or more, Nebraska has an ATS record of 1-1.

Nebraska has had two games (out of six) go over the total this year.

The total for this game is 41, 3.6 points fewer than the average total in Nebraska games thus far this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 22.7% chance to win.

The Wildcats is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

In games they have played as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season, the Wildcats are 1-2 against the spread.

In Wildcats four games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average point total for Northwestern this year is 2.6 points higher than this game's over/under.

Cornhuskers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nebraska 19 21 23.3 23.3 14.7 18.7 Northwestern 22 27.3 27.8 25.5 10.5 31

