Nebraska vs. Northwestern Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Our computer model predicts the Nebraska Cornhuskers will defeat the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, October 21 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE), which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Nebraska vs. Northwestern Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Northwestern (+10.5)
|Over (41)
|Nebraska 26, Northwestern 20
Week 8 Big Ten Predictions
- Penn State vs Ohio State
- Wisconsin vs Illinois
- Minnesota vs Iowa
- Rutgers vs Indiana
Nebraska Betting Info (2023)
- The Cornhuskers have an 81.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Cornhuskers have three wins in six games against the spread this year.
- In games it has played as 10.5-point favorites or more, Nebraska has an ATS record of 1-1.
- Nebraska has had two games (out of six) go over the total this year.
- The total for this game is 41, 3.6 points fewer than the average total in Nebraska games thus far this season.
Northwestern Betting Info (2023)
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 22.7% chance to win.
- The Wildcats is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- In games they have played as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season, the Wildcats are 1-2 against the spread.
- In Wildcats four games with a set total, all have hit the over.
- The average point total for Northwestern this year is 2.6 points higher than this game's over/under.
Cornhuskers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Nebraska
|19
|21
|23.3
|23.3
|14.7
|18.7
|Northwestern
|22
|27.3
|27.8
|25.5
|10.5
|31
