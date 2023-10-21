The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). The Cornhuskers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11 points. The over/under in this contest is 41 points.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Nebraska vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lincoln, Nebraska
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline
BetMGM Nebraska (-11) 41 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Nebraska (-11.5) 41.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

  • Nebraska has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Cornhuskers have been favored by 11 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Northwestern has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.

Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Big Ten +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.