The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). The Cornhuskers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11 points. The over/under in this contest is 41 points.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Nebraska vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline BetMGM Nebraska (-11) 41 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Nebraska (-11.5) 41.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Nebraska has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cornhuskers have been favored by 11 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Northwestern has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.

Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.