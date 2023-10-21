The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3) host the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten rivals at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). Northwestern is an 11.5-point underdog. The over/under is 41 for the outing.

Defensively, Nebraska has been a top-25 unit, ranking 24th-best by surrendering just 323 yards per game. The offense ranks 102nd (342.3 yards per game). Northwestern has been sputtering offensively, ranking 12th-worst with 306.3 total yards per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, surrendering 362 total yards per contest (57th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) TV Channel: BTN

Nebraska vs Northwestern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nebraska -11.5 -110 -110 41 -110 -110 -450 +340

Looking to place a bet on Nebraska vs. Northwestern? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Nebraska Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Cornhuskers' offense struggle, ranking -81-worst in the FBS in total yards (345.3 total yards per game). They rank 57th defensively (361.3 total yards surrendered per contest).

The Cornhuskers have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three contests, averaging 18.3 points per game during that stretch (-79-worst). They've been more competent defensively, allowing 22 points per game (80th-ranked).

Over the previous three contests, Nebraska ranks -89-worst in passing offense (153.3 passing yards per game) and -60-worst in passing defense (256 passing yards per game allowed).

The Cornhuskers rank 55th in rushing offense (192 rushing yards per game) and 54th in rushing defense (105.3 rushing yards per game surrendered) over their most recent three-game stretch.

The Cornhuskers have one win against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their past three games.

In its past three games, Nebraska has gone over the total once.

Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska has gone 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once when favored by 11.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Nebraska has gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

Nebraska has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Nebraska has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cornhuskers have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Bet on Nebraska to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has been a dual threat for Nebraska so far this season. He has 631 passing yards, completing 52.1% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 352 yards (58.7 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has been handed the ball 64 times this year and racked up 280 yards (46.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV's leads his squad with 219 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 catches (out of 36 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has caught eight passes for 176 yards (29.3 yards per game) this year.

Thomas Fidone II's 12 grabs have turned into 157 yards and three touchdowns.

Jimari Butler has collected 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording three TFL and 10 tackles.

Isaac Gifford has 28 tackles, one TFL, and one interception, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.