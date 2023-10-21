Florida A&M, Jackson State, Week 8 SWAC Football Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the SWAC entering Week 8 of the college football season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SWAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Florida A&M
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 8-0
- Overall Rank: 27th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 94th
- Last Game: W 26-19 vs Southern
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida A&M jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Texas Southern
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Jackson State
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 60th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 101st
- Last Game: L 24-19 vs Alabama State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Jackson State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Mississippi Valley State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Alabama State
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 66th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 84th
- Last Game: W 24-19 vs Jackson State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Alabama State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: BYE
4. Southern
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 70th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 88th
- Last Game: W 45-18 vs Lincoln (CA)
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Southern jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Bethune-Cookman
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Alabama A&M
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 81st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 116th
- Last Game: W 45-24 vs Grambling
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Alabama A&M jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: BYE
6. Alcorn State
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 104th
- Last Game: W 25-24 vs Grambling
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Alcorn State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ UAPB
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
7. Grambling
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 103rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 119th
- Last Game: L 45-24 vs Alabama A&M
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Grambling jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: BYE
8. Bethune-Cookman
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-7
- Overall Rank: 108th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 95th
- Last Game: L 34-31 vs Texas Southern
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Bethune-Cookman jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Southern
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Prairie View A&M
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 110th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 109th
- Last Game: L 30-0 vs Houston Christian
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Prairie View A&M jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: BYE
10. Texas Southern
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-6
- Overall Rank: 111th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 126th
- Last Game: W 34-31 vs Bethune-Cookman
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Texas Southern jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Florida A&M
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Mississippi Valley State
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 86th
- Last Game: W 42-17 vs UAPB
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Mississippi Valley State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Jackson State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. UAPB
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-9
- Overall Rank: 123rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 98th
- Last Game: L 42-17 vs Mississippi Valley State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UAPB jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Alcorn State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.