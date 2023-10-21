When the Tulane Green Wave match up with the North Texas Mean Green at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 21, our computer model predicts the Green Wave will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Tulane vs. North Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulane (-20.5) Under (63.5) Tulane 43, North Texas 17

Week 8 Predictions

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

The Green Wave have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this matchup.

Against the spread, the Green Wave are 3-2-0 this year.

Tulane is winless against the spread when it has played as 20.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

One of the Green Wave's five games this season has gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 63.5 points, 8.6 more than the average point total for Tulane games this season.

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 11.4% chance of a victory for the Mean Green.

The Mean Green's ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.

The Mean Green have hit the over in four of their six games with a set total (66.7%).

The average total in North Texas games this year is 2.3 fewer points than the point total of 63.5 for this outing.

Green Wave vs. Mean Green 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 30.0 18.0 32.0 21.0 26.0 12.0 North Texas 35.7 35.5 37.0 34.3 34.3 36.7

