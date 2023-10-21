The college football season rolls on into Week 8, which includes six games involving teams from the Big 12. Wanting to catch all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the column below.

Big 12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Baylor Bears at Cincinnati Bearcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UCF Knights at Oklahoma Sooners 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Oklahoma State Cowboys at West Virginia Mountaineers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Texas Longhorns at Houston Cougars 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas State Wildcats 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Texas Tech Red Raiders at BYU Cougars 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)

