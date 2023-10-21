MEAC Games Today: How to Watch MEAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 8
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
With the college football season entering Week 8, the slate includes two games that feature teams from the MEAC. To ensure you catch all of the action, see the column below for info on how to watch.
MEAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|South Carolina State Bulldogs at Delaware State Hornets
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Norfolk State Spartans at Howard Bison
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
