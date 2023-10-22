Chiefs vs. Chargers Injury Report — Week 7
Going into their game against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-3), the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) are keeping their eye on seven players on the injury report. The game begins at 4:25 PM on Sunday, October 22 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs head into the matchup after winning 19-8 over the Denver Broncos in their last outing on October 12.
The Chargers' last game was a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Thigh
|Questionable
|Tommy Townsend
|P
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Charles Omenihu
|DE
|NIR - Personal
|Full Participation In Practice
|Bryan Cook
|S
|Neck
|Full Participation In Practice
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Elbow
|Out
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Deane Leonard
|DB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Will Clapp
|OL
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Illness
|Out
|Otito Ogbonnia
|DT
|Knee
|Out
|Derwin James
|S
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Joey Bosa
|OLB
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|DL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Donald Parham
|TE
|Wrist
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jalen Guyton
|WR
|Heel
|Out
Other Week 7 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Info: CBS
Chiefs Season Insights
- The Chiefs have been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking fourth-best in total offense (382.3 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (284 yards allowed per game).
- On defense, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by giving up only 14.7 points per game. They rank 10th on offense (24.5 points per game).
- The Chiefs have been finding success on both sides of the ball in the passing game, ranking second-best in passing offense (263.8 passing yards per game) and fifth-best in passing defense (183.8 passing yards allowed per game).
- Kansas City is putting up 118.5 rushing yards per game on offense (11th in the NFL), and ranks 12th on defense with 100.2 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The Chiefs have forced nine total turnovers (10th in NFL) this season and have turned it over nine times (18th in NFL) for a turnover margin of an even, 14th-ranked in the NFL.
Chiefs vs. Chargers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-5.5)
- Moneyline: Chiefs (-250), Chargers (+195)
- Total: 48 points
