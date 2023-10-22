Justin Watson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs match up with the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Check out Watson's stats on this page.

Watson's season stats include 219 yards on 10 receptions (21.9 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 17 times.

Justin Watson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Elbow

The Chiefs have one other receiver on the injury list this week: Travis Kelce (FP/ankle): 36 Rec; 346 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 7 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Watson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 17 10 219 19 0 21.9

Watson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 4 2 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 3 62 0 Week 3 Bears 3 2 51 0 Week 4 @Jets 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @Vikings 3 2 56 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0

