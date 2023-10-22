In the Week 7 contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Kadarius Toney find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Kadarius Toney score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28 if he scores a TD)

Toney has totaled 92 yards receiving (15.3 per game) and one TD, hauling in 17 balls on 25 targets.

In one of six games this year, Toney has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Kadarius Toney Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 1 1 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 5 35 0 Week 3 Bears 1 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 2 22 0 Week 5 @Vikings 6 5 26 0 Week 6 Broncos 6 3 9 1

