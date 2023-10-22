How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, October 22
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is one matchup on today's Premier League schedule, West Ham United taking on Aston Villa.
Searching for how to watch Premier League action? All the games to watch today are here.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Aston Villa vs West Ham United
West Ham United makes the trip to face Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham.
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Favorite: Aston Villa (-110)
- Underdog: West Ham United (+280)
- Draw: (+285)
