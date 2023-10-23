With two games on the NHL slate Sunday, you have plenty of opportunities to place an anytime goal-scorer bet. Continue reading for the odds on players from each matchup.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -125 to score

Bruins vs. Ducks

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

8:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 Pastrnak's stats: 5 goals in 4 games

Brad Marchand (Bruins) +155 to score

Bruins vs. Ducks

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

8:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 Marchand's stats: 3 goals in 4 games

Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +165 to score

Red Wings vs. Flames

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 DeBrincat's stats: 5 goals in 5 games

Jake DeBrusk (Bruins) +185 to score

Bruins vs. Ducks

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

8:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 DeBrusk's stats: 0 goals in 3 games

Dylan Larkin (Red Wings) +185 to score

Red Wings vs. Flames

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 Larkin's stats: 2 goals in 5 games

Elias Lindholm (Flames) +190 to score

Flames vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 Lindholm's stats: 2 goals in 5 games

Nazem Kadri (Flames) +200 to score

Flames vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 Kadri's stats: 0 goals in 5 games

Troy Terry (Ducks) +210 to score

Ducks vs. Bruins

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

8:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 Terry's stats: 1 goal in 4 games

David Perron (Red Wings) +240 to score

Red Wings vs. Flames

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 Perron's stats: 2 goals in 5 games

James van Riemsdyk (Bruins) +240 to score

Bruins vs. Ducks

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 22

8:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 22 van Riemsdyk's stats: 3 goals in 4 games

