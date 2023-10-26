Avalanche vs. Penguins Injury Report Today - October 26
As they get ready to play the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-4) on Thursday, October 26 at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (6-0) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out
|Groin
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Will Butcher
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|John Ludvig
|D
|Questionable
|Concussion
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|G
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Avalanche vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Avalanche Season Insights
- Colorado's 27 total goals (4.5 per game) make it the second-highest scoring team in the NHL.
- Its +15 goal differential is No. 1 in the league.
Penguins Season Insights
- With 17 goals (2.8 per game), the Penguins have the league's 19th-ranked offense.
- Pittsburgh has given up 20 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 17th in the league.
- They have the 20th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.
Avalanche vs. Penguins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-140)
|Penguins (+115)
|6.5
