The Colorado Avalanche (6-0, riding a six-game winning streak) hit the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-4, losers of three in a row). The matchup on Thursday, October 26 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT.

Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Avalanche vs. Penguins Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Avalanche 4, Penguins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-135)

Avalanche (-135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have gone 1-0-1 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 6-0.

In the one game this season the Avalanche scored just one goal, they won.

The Avalanche have scored three or more goals five times, and are 5-0-0 in those games.

In the three games when Colorado has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won every time (six points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is undefeated (5-0-0, 10 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents once, and won (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 2nd 4.5 Goals Scored 2.83 19th 3rd 2 Goals Allowed 3.33 17th 1st 37.7 Shots 34.8 2nd 12th 28.7 Shots Allowed 29.2 13th 7th 28.57% Power Play % 12.5% 23rd 4th 92.59% Penalty Kill % 82.35% 12th

Avalanche vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

