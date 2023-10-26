The Colorado Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin included, will play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Nichushkin's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Nichushkin has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 18:09 on the ice per game.

Nichushkin has scored a goal in one of six games this year.

In five of six games this year, Nichushkin has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Nichushkin has an assist in four of six games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Nichushkin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Nichushkin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 20 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 6 Games 2 6 Points 1 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.