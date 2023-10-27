Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Buffalo County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Buffalo County, Nebraska this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Nebraska This Week
Buffalo County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Grand Island High School at Kearney High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Kearney, NE
- Conference: Heartland Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.