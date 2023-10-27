Root for your favorite local high school football team in Hall County, Nebraska this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nebraska This Week

  • Butler County
  • Dawes County
  • Sheridan County
  • Cedar County
  • Madison County
  • Stanton County
  • Red Willow County
  • Holt County
  • Saunders County
  • Buffalo County

    • Hall County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

    Grand Island High School at Kearney High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Kearney, NE
    • Conference: Heartland Athletic Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.