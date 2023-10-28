Following the first round of the Maybank Championship, Cheyenne Knight is currently 22nd with a score of -3.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Knight Odds to Win: +4000

Cheyenne Knight Insights

Knight has finished below par on five occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in her last 15 rounds.

Over her last 15 rounds, Knight has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Knight has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in her past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

Knight has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 27 -3 279 0 16 0 3 $604,344

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,596 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at TPC Kuala Lumpur have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

TPC Kuala Lumpur checks in at 6,596 yards, 27 yards longer than the average course Knight has played in the past year (6,569 yards).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Knight's Last Time Out

Knight finished in the 66th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.05 strokes.

Her 3.97-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA was strong, putting her in the 88th percentile of the field.

Knight was better than 83% of the golfers at The Ascendant LPGA on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Knight shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Knight carded three bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.7).

Knight's four birdies or better on par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were more than the tournament average of 3.5.

In that most recent competition, Knight's showing on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Knight finished The Ascendant LPGA with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at The Ascendant LPGA averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Knight finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Knight's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

