The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) and the Florida Gators (5-2) square off at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Georgia has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking third-best in total offense (510.0 yards per game) and sixth-best in total defense (262.6 yards allowed per game). Florida has been dominant on the defensive side of the ball, allowing only 311.7 total yards per game (17th-best). On offense, it ranks 46th by piling up 421.7 total yards per game.

Georgia vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream:

City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Georgia vs. Florida Key Statistics

Georgia Florida 510.0 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.7 (58th) 262.6 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.7 (14th) 172.3 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.9 (82nd) 337.7 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.9 (32nd) 9 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (14th) 9 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (127th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has thrown for 2,152 yards (307.4 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 73.6% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has carried the ball 80 times for a team-high 460 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

This season, Kendall Milton has carried the ball 36 times for 196 yards (28.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' team-high 566 yards as a receiver have come on 41 catches (out of 53 targets) with four touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has caught 18 passes while averaging 47.6 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has a total of 282 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 31 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has racked up 1,872 yards on 76.1% passing while recording 12 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Montrell Johnson, has carried the ball 85 times for 438 yards (62.6 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown.

Trevor Etienne has compiled 407 yards on 69 carries with three touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall has totaled 43 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 624 (89.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 56 times and has three touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has 26 receptions (on 32 targets) for a total of 251 yards (35.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Arlis Boardingham's 18 receptions (on 21 targets) have netted him 205 yards (29.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

