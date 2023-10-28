Looking at the schools in the Ivy League, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 9 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be seen below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

Ivy League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Harvard

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

5-1 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th

54th Last Game: L 21-14 vs Princeton

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Dartmouth

Dartmouth Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2. Pennsylvania

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 8-2

5-1 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 59th

59th Last Game: W 27-17 vs Yale

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Brown

Brown Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27

7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27 TV Channel: ESPN

3. Dartmouth

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

3-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 33rd

33rd Last Game: W 20-9 vs Columbia

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Harvard

@ Harvard Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4. Yale

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-3 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 43rd

43rd Last Game: L 27-17 vs Pennsylvania

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Columbia

Columbia Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

5. Princeton

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-3 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 55th

55th Last Game: W 21-14 vs Harvard

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Cornell

@ Cornell Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

6. Columbia

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-7

2-4 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 42nd

42nd Last Game: L 20-9 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Yale

@ Yale Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7. Cornell

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-3 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 60th

60th Last Game: W 36-14 vs Brown

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Princeton

Princeton Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

8. Brown

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-3 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th

67th Last Game: L 36-14 vs Cornell

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Pennsylvania

@ Pennsylvania Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27

7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27 TV Channel: ESPN

