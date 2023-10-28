In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football schedule in Week 9, fans in Nebraska should have tune in to see the Purdue Boilermakers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE).

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Nebraska on TV This Week

Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Nebraska (-1.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!