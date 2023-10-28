Oddsmakers expect a close game between Big Ten rivals when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3) host the Purdue Boilermakers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). Purdue is a 2.5-point underdogs. The total is 39.5 points for this game.

While Nebraska's defense ranks 26th with 19.3 points allowed per game, the Cornhuskers have been slightly less successful on offense, ranking 13th-worst (18.7 points per game). Purdue is compiling 23.0 points per game on offense this season (101st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 29.9 points per game (100th-ranked) on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska vs. Purdue Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Nebraska vs Purdue Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nebraska -2.5 -110 -110 39.5 -110 -110 -145 +120

Looking to place a bet on Nebraska vs. Purdue? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Nebraska Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Cornhuskers' offense play poorly, ranking -100-worst in the FBS in total yards (288.3 total yards per game). They rank 47th defensively (334.3 total yards surrendered per game).

The last three games have seen the Cornhuskers' offense fail to produce, ranking -93-worst in the FBS in points (14.7 points per game). They rank 60th defensively (20.3 points surrendered per game).

With 146.0 passing yards per game on offense (eighth-worst) and 217.3 passing yards per game allowed on defense (eighth-worst) over the last three tilts, Nebraska has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball of late.

In terms of rushing offense, the Cornhuskers rank 0-worst with 142.3 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 70th by allowing 117.0 rushing yards per game over their last three tilts.

The Cornhuskers have one win against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

Nebraska has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Week 9 Big Ten Betting Trends

Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cornhuskers have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Two of Nebraska's seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

Nebraska has been favored on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Nebraska has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, and won in each game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cornhuskers a 59.2% chance to win.

Bet on Nebraska to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has thrown for 716 yards, completing 51.3% of his passes and recording five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 424 yards (60.6 ypg) on 85 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has carried the ball 70 times for 302 yards (43.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV has hauled in 21 catches for 216 yards (30.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Marcus Washington has hauled in eight receptions totaling 176 yards so far this campaign.

Thomas Fidone II has a total of 175 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Jimari Butler has 4.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 15 tackles.

Nebraska's leading tackler, Isaac Gifford, has 35 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Omar Brown has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 23 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.