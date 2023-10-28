The No. 23 UCLA Bruins (5-2) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Colorado Buffaloes (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Rose Bowl. The Buffaloes will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 61.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCLA vs. Colorado matchup.

UCLA vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

UCLA vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 9 Odds

UCLA vs. Colorado Betting Trends

UCLA has covered three times in six games with a spread this season.

The Bruins have covered the spread when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Colorado has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this year.

The Buffaloes have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

UCLA & Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

UCLA To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 Colorado To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

