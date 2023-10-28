OVC Games Today: How to Watch OVC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for info on how to watch all of the Week 9 college football action? Below, we outline how you can see all four games involving teams from the OVC.
OVC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Robert Morris Colonials
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UT Martin Skyhawks at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lindenwood Lions at Tennessee State Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Nicholls State Colonels
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
