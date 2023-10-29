Should you wager on Artturi Lehkonen to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Artturi Lehkonen score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Lehkonen stats and insights

Lehkonen has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

Lehkonen has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Lehkonen's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 3.7 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 27 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

