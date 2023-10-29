How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 29
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche and Buffalo Sabres (each coming off a loss in its last game) will meet on Sunday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
You can watch ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2 to see the Sabres try to defeat the Avalanche.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 16 total goals (only 2.3 per game) to rank third.
- The Avalanche's 27 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 16 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 27 goals over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mikko Rantanen
|7
|5
|7
|12
|1
|4
|52.4%
|Cale Makar
|7
|3
|6
|9
|4
|6
|-
|Nathan MacKinnon
|7
|4
|3
|7
|5
|5
|42.9%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|7
|1
|5
|6
|2
|4
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|7
|2
|4
|6
|4
|4
|0%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres' total of 27 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 23rd in the league.
- The Sabres have 23 goals this season (2.9 per game), 18th in the league.
- On the defensive side, the Sabres have given up 3.2 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 23 goals over that stretch.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Rasmus Dahlin
|8
|1
|7
|8
|5
|7
|-
|Dylan Cozens
|8
|3
|4
|7
|4
|1
|51.2%
|Jeff Skinner
|8
|5
|2
|7
|5
|4
|46.2%
|Casey Mittelstadt
|8
|1
|5
|6
|5
|7
|39%
|Tage Thompson
|8
|4
|1
|5
|1
|6
|44.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.