The Colorado Avalanche and Buffalo Sabres (each coming off a loss in its last game) will meet on Sunday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 16 total goals (only 2.3 per game) to rank third.

The Avalanche's 27 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mikko Rantanen 7 5 7 12 1 4 52.4% Cale Makar 7 3 6 9 4 6 - Nathan MacKinnon 7 4 3 7 5 5 42.9% Valeri Nichushkin 7 1 5 6 2 4 - Artturi Lehkonen 7 2 4 6 4 4 0%

The Sabres' total of 27 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 23rd in the league.

The Sabres have 23 goals this season (2.9 per game), 18th in the league.

