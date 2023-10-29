Avalanche vs. Sabres October 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen and the Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin are two of the best players to watch when these teams meet on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center.
Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-155)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,MSG-B,ALT2
Avalanche Players to Watch
- One of the leading contributors this season for Colorado, Rantanen has 12 points in seven games (five goals, seven assists).
- Cale Makar has three goals and six assists, equaling nine points (1.3 per game).
- Nathan MacKinnon has scored four goals and added three assists in seven games for Colorado.
- Ivan Prosvetov's record is 0-0-0. He has conceded zero goals (zero goals against average) and recorded five saves with a 1.000% save percentage (first in league).
Sabres Players to Watch
- Dahlin has recorded one goal (0.1 per game) and collected seven assists (0.9 per game), This places him among the leaders for Buffalo with eight total points (one per game).
- Dylan Cozens' seven points this season, including three goals and four assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Buffalo.
- This season, Buffalo's Jeff Skinner has seven points, courtesy of five goals (first on team) and two assists (ninth).
- In the crease, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a 1-1-0 record this season, with an .881 save percentage (54th in the league). In 2 games, he has 52 saves, and has allowed seven goals (4.8 goals against average).
Avalanche vs. Sabres Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|5th
|3.86
|Goals Scored
|2.88
|18th
|5th
|2.29
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|21st
|1st
|36.7
|Shots
|30.3
|20th
|8th
|28.7
|Shots Allowed
|31
|19th
|9th
|23.08%
|Power Play %
|12%
|26th
|4th
|93.1%
|Penalty Kill %
|87.1%
|8th
