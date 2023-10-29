For their matchup with the Denver Broncos (2-5) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, October 29 at 4:25 PM , the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) have five players on the injury report.

The Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17 in their last game.

Last time out, the Broncos won 19-17 over the Green Bay Packers.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jerick McKinnon RB Groin Full Participation In Practice Harrison Butker K Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Nick Bolton LB Wrist Out Mike Edwards S Elbow Full Participation In Practice Justin Watson WR Elbow Full Participation In Practice

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Dwayne Washington RB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Garett Bolles OT Hip Limited Participation In Practice Baron Browning OLB Wrist Full Participation In Practice Brandon Johnson WR Hamstring Questionable

Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

CBS

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Chiefs Season Insights

The Chiefs rank seventh in total defense this year (294.6 yards allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 396.7 total yards per game.

The Chiefs rank sixth in points scored this season (25.4 points per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 15 points allowed per game.

The Chiefs have the sixth-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards (188.9 allowed per game), and they've been better on offense, ranking second-best with 285.4 passing yards per game.

Kansas City ranks 18th in run offense (111.3 rushing yards per game) and 16th in run defense (105.7 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.

The Chiefs own the 15th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at even, forcing 11 turnovers (ninth in NFL) while turning it over 11 times (21st in NFL).

Chiefs vs. Broncos Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-7)

Chiefs (-7) Moneyline: Chiefs (-350), Broncos (+280)

Chiefs (-350), Broncos (+280) Total: 45.5 points

