The Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) visit the Denver Broncos (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High and will aim to build on a six-game winning streak.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

CBS

Chiefs Insights

This year, the Chiefs put up 5.6 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Broncos give up (31).

The Chiefs rack up 28 fewer yards per game (396.7) than the Broncos give up per contest (424.7).

Kansas City rushes for 111.3 yards per game, 56.0 fewer than the 167.3 Denver allows per contest.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Broncos' takeaways (7).

Chiefs Away Performance

On the road, the Chiefs average fewer points (22.3 per game) than overall (25.4). They also concede more (16.3 per game) than overall (15).

The Chiefs accumulate 377.7 yards per game on the road (19 fewer than overall), and give up 312 in away games (17.4 more than overall).

The Chiefs accumulate 124 rushing yards per game in road games (12.7 more than overall), and give up 84 in road games (21.7 fewer than overall).

The Chiefs successfully convert more third downs away from home (50%) than they do overall (48.9%), and allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in away games (36.8%) than overall (37.1%).

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 at Minnesota W 27-20 CBS 10/12/2023 Denver W 19-8 Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Los Angeles W 31-17 CBS 10/29/2023 at Denver - CBS 11/5/2023 Miami - NFL Network 11/20/2023 Philadelphia - ABC/ESPN 11/26/2023 at Las Vegas - CBS

