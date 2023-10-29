When Marquez Valdes-Scantling suits up for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Valdes-Scantling has put together a 200-yard year thus far (28.6 yards per game) with one TD, hauling in 10 throws out of 17 targets.

Valdes-Scantling has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 2 48 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 37 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 1 6 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 1 12 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Chargers 5 3 84 1

