Noah Gray Week 8 Preview vs. the Broncos
Noah Gray will be up against the third-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Denver Broncos in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.
Gray has 155 receiving yards on 13 grabs (18 targets), with one TD, averaging 22.1 yards per game.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Gray and the Chiefs
Gray vs. the Broncos
- Gray vs the Broncos (since 2021): 3 GP / 23.7 REC YPG / REC TD
- Denver has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.
- 13 players have caught a TD pass against the Broncos this year.
- Denver has allowed two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.
- The 257.4 passing yards per game conceded by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- The Broncos' defense ranks 32nd in the NFL with 16 passing TDs allowed so far this year.
Noah Gray Receiving Props vs. the Broncos
- Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-118)
Gray Receiving Insights
- In the receiving game, Gray has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 57.1% of his games (four of seven).
- Gray has 6.6% of his team's target share (18 targets on 272 passing attempts).
- He has picked up 8.6 yards per target (155 yards on 18 targets).
- Gray has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. He had only one TD in that game.
- He has 5.3% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (one).
Gray's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Chargers
|10/22/2023
|Week 7
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Broncos
|10/12/2023
|Week 6
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Vikings
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 34 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
