The Denver Nuggets (2-0) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) in a matchup of Northwest Division teams at Paycom Center, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The Nuggets are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and ALT

BSOK and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Nuggets vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 139 - Thunder 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 1.5)

Nuggets (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-59.0)

Nuggets (-59.0) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.8

Nuggets Performance Insights

Last season, the Nuggets were 12th in the league on offense (115.8 points scored per game) and eighth on defense (112.5 points conceded).

Denver was 18th in the league in rebounds per game (43) and best in rebounds allowed (40.8) last year.

At 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets were second-best in the NBA last season.

Denver committed 13.8 turnovers per game last year and forced 12.9 per game, ranking 20th and 19th, respectively, in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Nuggets were 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.8) last season. They were fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.9%.

