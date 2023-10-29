The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (2-0) heading into their matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) currently has two players. The matchup tips at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 29 from Paycom Center.

Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jay Huff C Questionable Rib Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out (Back), Jaylin Williams: Out (Hamstring)

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and ALT

Nuggets vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3.5 229.5

