Patrick Mahomes II will be facing the third-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Mahomes, who has posted 2,017 passing yards (288.1 per game) this year, has connected on 69.5% of his throws, with 15 TDs and six picks. Also, Mahomes has scampered for 214 rushing yards (30.6 per game) on 33 carries.

Mahomes vs. the Broncos

Mahomes vs the Broncos (since 2021): 5 GP / 288 PASS YPG / PASS TD

5 GP / 288 PASS YPG / PASS TD Denver has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

Seven players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Broncos this season.

Denver has allowed two or more passing touchdowns to five quarterbacks in 2023.

The Broncos have allowed two opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The Broncos allow 257.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Broncos have the No. 32 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 16 this season (2.3 per game).

Patrick Mahomes II Passing Props vs. the Broncos

Passing Yards: 275.5 (-115)

275.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 2.5 (+145)

Mahomes Passing Insights

Mahomes has finished above his passing yards prop total in three of seven opportunities this season.

The Chiefs, who are fifth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 59.4% of the time while running 40.6%.

With 266 attempts for 2,017 passing yards, Mahomes is fifth in NFL action with 7.6 yards per attempt.

Mahomes has thrown for a touchdown in all seven games this year, with more than one TD pass five times.

He has scored 15 of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (78.9%).

Mahomes has attempted 44 passes in the red zone (57.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Mahomes' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 32-for-42 / 424 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 30-for-40 / 306 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 6 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 31-for-41 / 281 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 18-for-30 / 203 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 7 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 24-for-33 / 272 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs

