In the Week 8 tilt between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Rashee Rice find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Rashee Rice score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Rice has posted a 305-yard season thus far (43.6 yards per game) with three TDs, hauling in 26 throws out of 34 targets.

Rice has posted a touchdown catch in three of seven games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Rashee Rice Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 29 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 20 0 Week 3 Bears 7 5 59 0 Week 4 @Jets 5 3 32 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 4 33 1 Week 6 Broncos 4 4 72 0 Week 7 Chargers 6 5 60 1

