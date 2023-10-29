On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Ross Colton going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Colton stats and insights

Colton has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.

Colton has zero points on the power play.

Colton averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 27 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.