Will Valeri Nichushkin Score a Goal Against the Sabres on October 29?
Can we count on Valeri Nichushkin finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Buffalo Sabres at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Nichushkin stats and insights
- Nichushkin has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.
- Nichushkin has no points on the power play.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 27 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2
