Aaron Gordon and his Denver Nuggets teammates will face the Utah Jazz on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Gordon tallied nine points and three blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 128-95 win against the Thunder.

With prop bets available for Gordon, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-125)

Over 13.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+116)

Over 5.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-122)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 118.0 points per contest last year made the Jazz the 24th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 43.5 rebounds per game last season, the Jazz were 17th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Jazz were 10th in the league defensively last season, allowing 25.0 per contest.

Defensively, the Jazz conceded 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last season, 18th in the league.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/8/2023 28 15 4 2 1 0 0 12/10/2022 30 15 1 1 0 0 2 10/28/2022 21 3 1 0 1 2 0 10/19/2022 33 22 10 2 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.