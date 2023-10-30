The Denver Nuggets (3-0) are 7.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (1-2) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and KJZZ.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and KJZZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 133 - Jazz 96

Nuggets vs Jazz Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 7.5)

Nuggets (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-37.6)

Nuggets (-37.6) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.8

Nuggets Performance Insights

Last season, the Nuggets were 12th in the league on offense (115.8 points scored per game) and eighth defensively (112.5 points conceded).

Denver was 18th in the NBA in rebounds per game (43) and best in rebounds allowed (40.8) last year.

At 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets were second-best in the league last year.

Denver committed 13.8 turnovers per game last season and forced 12.9 per game, ranking 20th and 19th, respectively, in the league.

The Nuggets were 18th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%) last season.

