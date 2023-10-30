Nuggets vs. Jazz October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Northwest Division opponents meet when the Denver Nuggets (1-0) welcome in the Utah Jazz (0-1) at Ball Arena, starting on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.
Nuggets vs. Jazz Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ALT, KJZZ
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Per game, Nikola Jokic provided points, 11.8 boards and 9.8 assists last year. He also put up 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Jamal Murray posted 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season. He also posted 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.
- Aaron Gordon collected 16.3 points, 6.6 boards and 3 assists. He also sank 56.4% of his shots from the field.
- Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers last season were 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He drained 48.7% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 treys (seventh in NBA).
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope collected 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists. He sank 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with 1.8 treys per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen collected 25.6 points, 1.9 assists and 8.6 boards last season.
- Jordan Clarkson put up 20.8 points, 4 rebounds and 4.4 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Walker Kessler collected 9.2 points, 8.4 boards and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.4 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).
- John Collins averaged 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
- Kelly Olynyk posted 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 49.9% from the field and 39.4% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per game.
Nuggets vs. Jazz Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nuggets
|Jazz
|115.8
|Points Avg.
|117.1
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118
|50.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|37.9%
|Three Point %
|35.3%
